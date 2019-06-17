× Maryland woman charged with DUI, child endangerment, after stop in New Freedom

YORK COUNTY — A 27-year-old Maryland woman has been charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, and other offenses after Southern Regional Police performed a traffic stop on her vehicle Sunday at South Broad and East High streets in New Freedom.

Samantha Cheri Hubbard, of Freeland, MD, is also charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving a vehicle with suspended registration, and operating without required financial responsibility, according to police.

She was pulled over Sunday at about 11:08 p.m. when an officer on patrol discovered the Maryland registration of the Chevrolet Trailblazer she was operating was suspended due to lack of insurance, police say.

Hubbard, who was driving, told police she did not have her drivers license with her, and admitted her Pennsylvania license is suspended due to DUI-related offenses, police say. The vehicle she was driving was registered to her boyfriend’s mother, who is deceased, and the registration was suspended, according to police.

There were two infant children in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the stop, police say. Both children were crying.

Police say Hubbard told the officer she had “lost” her four-year-old child, after letting her boyfriend watch the child since about 4 p.m. that day. Police say Hubbard never reported the child missing, but staff at the hotel she was staying at did, and multiple agencies were looking for the child at the time of the traffic stop.

It was later determined that Hubbard had actually dropped the missing child at the child’s father’s house, police say. The child’s father later brought the child to the scene, and police determined the child was not in danger. The twin children in Hubbard’s car were also turned over to him as well, according to police.

According to police, Hubbard was crying and emotional for the duration of the stop, as she believed her child was missing. Police also noticed she seemed confused at times and provided inconsistent information when asked about her children’s dates of birth. She also showed indications that she was having trouble maintaining her balance when police let her out of the vehicle to comfort the children in the back seat of her vehicle, according to police.

Hubbard allegedly admitted she was taking medication for depression, and had taken 45mg of ADHD medication that had not been prescribed to her, police say. Police say they discovered 16 pills in her purse.

Police administered multiple field sobriety tests to Hubbard, who was unable to complete them. Police then took her into custody on suspicion of DUI.

While transporting her to York Hospital for a blood draw, police say, Hubbard admitted to taking four 15mg pills of Oxycodone.

An adult passenger in Hubbard’s vehicle allegedly told police her driving was “scaring him” prior to the traffic stop, and said he offered to take over driving. Hubbard refused, the passenger told police.