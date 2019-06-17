× ‘Men In Black International’ wins at a sluggish box office

The summer has yet to warm up for Hollywood at the box office.

“Men In Black International,” Sony’s latest film in the Men In Black franchise, brought in an estimated $28.5 million opening at the North American box office this weekend. That was enough to give the science fiction flick the top spot, but it was just under industry expectations. The film was initially projected to make $30 million.

The film has made $102.2 million so far globally.

“International” is the fourth film in the series, which has made more than $1.6 billion worldwide since 1997, according to Comscore.

“Men In Black International,” which stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, likely stumbled at the box office due to lousy reviews. The film was largely panned with it holding a mediocre 24% on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

“Shaft,” the other big opening of the weekend, brought in lackluster results. The Warner Bros. film, which stars Samuel L. Jackson and is a reboot of the 1971 classic, came in sixth place with an estimated $8.3 million opening in North America.

“Shaft” also suffered bad reviews with it holding a 35% review score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Last weekend was also pretty gloomy at the box office. The two biggest films of last weekend — Universal’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and 20th Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” — fell short of industry expectations in North America.

“Secret Life of Pets 2” held steady this weekend coming in at No. 2 with an estimated $23.8 million second weekend haul.

After two sluggish weeks at the box office, Hollywood looks to bounce back in a big way next weekend.

Pixar and Disney’s “Toy Story 4,” which brings back Tom Hanks and Tim Allen to voice Woody and Buzz Lightyear, opens next weekend.

The film is the fourth in the popular Toy Story franchise, and looks to continue the brand’s box office success. The franchise has made nearly $2 billion since 1995.

The animated film currently holds a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.