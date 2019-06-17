× Newmanstown man facing DUI charges after driving four times over the legal limit in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Newmanstown man is facing DUI charges after being found driving with a BAC over four times the legal limit.

Jarett Arnold, 30, is facing a DUI charges for the incident.

On June 16, police stopped Arnold’s vehicle in the 100 block of East Locust Street in Ephrata for an expired registration.

During the stop, police discovered that Arnold was driving under the influence of alcohol, and breath samples he provided reported that his BAC was .321%.

Now, he will receive a summons for the charges.