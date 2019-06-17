× PennDOT to replace drainage cross pipe on Keckler Road in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that at 7:00 AM on Monday, June 17, weather permitting, its Dauphin County maintenance crew will close a section of Keckler Road between Lindle Road and Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township and begin to excavate a drainage cross pipe that is three feet below the roadway surface.

PennDOT advises motorists that Keckler Road will be closed to through traffic on June 17 between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM while the roadway is excavated, the existing corroded 18-inch metal pipe is removed, a 35-foot section of 18-inch plastic pipe is installed, and the roadway is reestablished. A detour that uses Chambers Hill Road, Eisenhower Boulevard, and Lindle Road will be available for motorists. This portion of Keckler Road, officially designated as State Route 3027, averages more than 3,000 vehicles traveled daily.

SOURCE: PennDOT