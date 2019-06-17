× Philadelphia man convicted of dealing cocaine after 2018 traffic stop in Lancaster reveals 35 bags of cocaine

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Philadelphia man was recently convicted of dealing crack cocaine, after being found with 35 bags in his pants during a traffic stop.

Isaiah Davis, 28, was convicted of felony possession with intent to deliver after a two-day trial.

He will be sentenced after a background investigation in a couple months.

The charges stem from a November 3, 2018 traffic stop in Lancaster city.

During that stop, police stopped Davis’ vehicle for a window tint violation, and found 35 bags of crack cocaine inside his pants.

Police also found unused bags, three cellphones, and a razor blade in Davis’ vehicle.