Philadelphia man convicted of dealing cocaine after 2018 traffic stop in Lancaster reveals 35 bags of cocaine

Posted 10:01 AM, June 17, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Philadelphia man was recently convicted of dealing crack cocaine, after being found with 35 bags in his pants during a traffic stop.

Isaiah Davis, 28, was convicted of felony possession with intent to deliver after a two-day trial.

He will be sentenced after a background investigation in a couple months.

The charges stem from a November 3, 2018 traffic stop in Lancaster city.

During that stop, police stopped Davis’ vehicle for a window tint violation, and found 35 bags of crack cocaine inside his pants.

Police also found unused bags, three cellphones, and a razor blade in Davis’ vehicle.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.