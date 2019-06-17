× Police arrest man accused of indecent exposure in multiple incidents in Manheim area

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has released the name of the Manheim man arrested over the weekend for exposing himself to three pre-teenage girls and an adult woman in separate occasions earlier this month.

Dekendrick D. Jones, 24, is charged with six felony counts of corruption of minors and six misdemeanor counts indecent exposure and disorderly conduct in the incident involving the pre-teen girls, and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct in the incident involving the adult woman.

Jones, of Oak Tree Road, was arrested Monday afternoon after being identified over the weekend, authorities say.

Law enforcement officials released photos of the suspected vehicle involved in the incidents after a Black Toyota Corolla was recorded driving near Rita’s on Doe Run Road in Penn Township.

Police received tips via CrimeWatch and social media and made contact with Jones. He is accused of exposing himself to the same girls on June 7 in the 300 block of North Penryn Road, and again on June 11 near the Rita’s.

The girls reported the man “lifted himself out of the (driver’s) seat” and exposed himself, authorities say. The jogger reported similar behavior when she was on South Cherry Street in Manheim Borough.

The vehicle had Colorado registration; Jones previously lived there, according to police.

District Judge Brian Chudzik arraigned Jones and set bail at $75,000, which was not immediately posted.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities say. Anyone who believes they might have been a victim of similar behavior should contact police.