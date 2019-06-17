× Police arrest one of three men involved in alleged retail theft from Newberry Township Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested one of three men involved in a retail theft at Walmart in Newberry Township.

The incident occurred Sunday evening at the store on Newberry Parkway.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that 27-year-old Birahim Ndoye, entered the store and spoke with two others who had previously attempted to exit the store with carts full of “high ticket items” — they turned around from the garden area once they saw employees.

The caller who alerted police of the retail theft advised that two of the men — prior to Ndoye’s arrival — match previous thefts from other stores.

All three suspects then began to walk out of the garden area, which is when police stopped Ndoye — the two others fled the store and went through a wooded area.

“John Doe 1, John Doe 2 and (Ndoye) came to the Walmart in (Newberry Township), Pennsylvania with no intention of purchasing merchandise in the store, based on information and photos from other Walmart’s,” police stated in the criminal complaint.

According to police, Ndoye admitted he was with the others in the store and reportedly said that he took a license plate off a rental vehicle, which he had drove from Pittsburgh to Newberry Township.

Merchandise that was in their carts came to a total of $2,614.76, police said.

Police noted that ICE was contacted. The law enforcement agency advised that Ndoye entered the United States on April 15, 2013 in New York City with authorization to stay for only six months.

Ndoye has been charged with retail theft, conspiracy to commit retail theft and driving without a license, court documents show.