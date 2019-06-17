× Police: Man dies after falling from overpass onto Route 30

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update: A man died Monday after falling from the New Holland Pike overpass onto the westbound lanes of Route 30, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. No other injuries were reported.

The westbound lanes of Route 30 were closed at Walnut Street for a few hours. They have since reopened.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

Previously: An “incident,” per police, has closed down a portion of Route 30 West.

Route 30 West is closed at Walnut Street, according to dispatch.

Police say the incident occurred on Route 30 West at the New Holland Pike overpass. Traffic is being diverted off the bypass and onto New Holland Pike.

Motorists should avoid the area.