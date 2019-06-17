Police seek help in identifying a ‘Special’ retail theft suspect at Capital City Mall

Posted 1:41 PM, June 17, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft that occurred at The Children’s Place in the Capital City Mall on June 14.

According to police, the suspect is wanted for questioning in connection to a theft that occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the store. Police say she assisted a second suspect in stealing $200 worth of children’s shorts from the store, before fleeing the area is a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The suspect is described as an African-American woman wearing a black t-shirt depicting Mr. Rogers and the message “You Are Special.” She was wearing dark-colored pants, according to police.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 975-7575.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.