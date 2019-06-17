Police seek help in identifying a ‘Special’ retail theft suspect at Capital City Mall

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft that occurred at The Children’s Place in the Capital City Mall on June 14.

According to police, the suspect is wanted for questioning in connection to a theft that occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the store. Police say she assisted a second suspect in stealing $200 worth of children’s shorts from the store, before fleeing the area is a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The suspect is described as an African-American woman wearing a black t-shirt depicting Mr. Rogers and the message “You Are Special.” She was wearing dark-colored pants, according to police.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 975-7575.