Police seek man and woman accused of stealing nearly $80 worth of shrimp from Lancaster County grocery store

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of a man and woman accused of stealing three bags of shrimp worth almost $80.

On June 11 around 7:35 a.m., the above pictured man and woman entered the Weis Markets in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township and stole three bags of shrimp that were valued at $77.94, according to police.

Anyone who knows the identity of either the man or woman is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.