Police seek man and woman accused of stealing nearly $80 worth of shrimp from Lancaster County grocery store

Posted 10:12 AM, June 17, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of a man and woman accused of stealing three bags of shrimp worth almost $80.

On June 11 around 7:35 a.m., the above pictured man and woman entered the Weis Markets in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township and stole three bags of shrimp that were valued at $77.94, according to police.

Anyone who knows the identity of either the man or woman is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.