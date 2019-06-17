Police seek to identify man who burned flags on porch of Lebanon home

LEBANON — Lebanon City Police are attempting to determine the identity of the man who set fire to the American flags hanging on the porch of a home on the 300 block of North Second Street overnight.

The victim reported the man stole flags from the porch of the residence next door and attempted to set them on fire, but threw them into the street when a car passed by.

The suspect then returned to the victim’s front porch and lit the flags there on fire.

The entire incident was recorded on a surveillance camera at the victim’s home.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Lebanon City Police at (717) 272-6611.