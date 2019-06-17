× Police: York man wanted in connection with April home invasion

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old man accused of forcing entry into a home, tying up the residents and stealing an undetermined amount of cash, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Harry Gibbs III, of York, faces charges of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, burglary aggravated assault, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and indecent assault, court documents show.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 4900 block of Susquehanna Trail. Police were called to the home around 12:35 a.m. on April 28.

Police said that this was not a random act and the male homeowner was targeted. No one was injured.

Gibbs’ co-conspirator has not yet been identified.