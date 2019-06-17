× Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ video features countless cameos

Taylor Swift has released her new song, “You Need to Calm Down,” and the video features a star-studded collection of the singer’s friends and a surprising Katy Perry cameo.

The singer premiered the video on Monday’s “Good Morning America.”

Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Bobby Berk, Billy Porter, Ciara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon, Chester Lockhart, Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France all appear as friendly neighbors in a candy colored LGBTQ+ themed trailer park. Performers dressed as Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani and Adele are all queens according to RuPaul, who makes an appearance as a beauty pageant judge.

Swift had been promoting the new tune on Instagram with images of sprinkles, rainbows, tattoos, crowns and tea.

On Friday, she gave a surprise performance at the Stonewall Inn in New York City and wished the crowd at the site of the LGBTQ rights landmark a happy Pride Month. The Greenwich Village spot was holding an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising, which was a catalyst for the gay rights movement.

At the end of the video, Swift posts a message: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”

She includes a request to please sign her petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.