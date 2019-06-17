× Tiffany Seitz crowned Miss Pennsylvania; will represent the Commonwealth at Miss America

Miss Pennsylvania 2019 was crowned last night at the Penn State York Pullo Family Performing Arts Center. Tiffany Seitz, Miss Laurelwood, will represent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the forthcoming Miss America Scholarship Competition. She will also receive more than $8,000 in direct scholarship as well as several in-kind scholarship opportunities.

Seitz, 23, is a resident of Freeport, PA. She is a graduate of Grove City College with a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and minor in Communications. Her social impact platform is “Adoption Advocacy – Restoring Hope, Transforming Lives.” Tiffany was tested cocaine positive and addicted at birth, and not expected to survive. She resided in foster care before eventually being adopted, so her platform is extremely personal, driving her passion to educate the public about fostering and adoption, ultimately helping children in the system to find forever homes and keep their dreams alive.

At the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition, Tiffany performed a Musical Theatre Jazz Dance to “Moving the Lines” from SMASH. She was a preliminary award winner for Evening Wear / Social Impact.

TOP 5

In addition to Tiffany Seitz, the Top 5 candidates at the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition included:

First Runner-Up – Page Weinstein, Miss Moraine State

Second Runner-Up – Abigail Bachman, Miss York County

Third Runner-Up – Alysa Bainbridge, Miss Philadelphia

Fourth Runner-Up – Caroline Jones, Miss Keystone

SOURCE: Miss Pennsylvania