Unsettled weather pattern continues with multiple days of shower and storm activity!

FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS: Our severe weather threat for today is very low, but we will still monitor any storms that do develop this afternoon and evening. Cloudy skies and lack of any good daytime heating has dampened our severe weather threat. This is good news for today, but we still need to be on alert for the threat of flooding. The atmosphere remains rich with moisture and that means heavy downpours will be likely with any showers or storms that do develop. For this reason, flooding remains the main concern through the rest of tonight. Most of the shower activity should dry up late this evening, but the unsettled weather continues into the rest of the work week.

FLOODING THREAT CONTINUES: With days of rain in the forecast for the coming days, flooding remains a concern. Tomorrow, most of the region is outlined in a moderate threat for flooding by the Weather Prediction Center. This is because we will already have two days of rain under our belt and with the potential for at least showers and maybe heavy downpours, flooding will be a very real threat. In fact, dew points will likely rise over the next 24 hours which means even more moisture will be available for these storms to make use of. As wave after wave of low pressure skirts through the area, it will trigger rising air and shower/storm development.

STORMY WEEK AHEAD: A few showers and storms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but our next best chance for severe weather will likely be Thursday. A wave of low pressure slides through northern-PA putting us in the warm sector Thursday. Wedged between the warm front and the cold front, we will find ourselves in an area very favorable for warm and moist rising air — exactly what thunderstorms will use as fuel to develop. As long as we have a dry morning and ample sunshine for the atmosphere to destabilize, Thursday we will likely need to be on alert for the potential of severe weather. We dry out by Friday and lower humidity joins us by the end of the weekend!

