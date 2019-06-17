York man arrested on drug, weapons charges after police raid on his home

YORK — A 34-year-old York man is facing drug and firearms charges after members of the York County Drug Task Force concluded a one-month investigation by executing a search warrant at his West King Street home on June 7, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Johnny Villalona, of the 300 block of W. King St., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and persons not to possess a firearm after the raid. Investigators found 145 grams of powder and crack cocaine, a Cobray assault-style handgun, scales, packaging materials, and about $1,300 in cash, the DA’s office says.

Investigators initiated the search after a monthlong investigation, which involved Drug Task Force officers puchasing quantities of cocaine from Villalona on the 300 block of W. King St., according to the DA.

The York County Drug Task Force was assisted by the York City Police Department and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Narcotics Investigation.

“The arrest of Villalona is yet another example of law enforcement’s tireless efforts to purge illegal drugs and guns from our community,” said York County District Attorney Dave Sunday in a press release. “We will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to seek them out. I am very proud of this investigation, especially considering a weapon of this nature is no longer on the streets of York.”