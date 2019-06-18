× Eaglet expected to be OK after accidentally falling from nest at Codorus State Park

YORK COUNTY — Concerned citizens searched the area around the eagles’ nest at Codorus State Park after one of the two eaglets was accidentally knocked out of the nest by a parent, according to a spokesperson from HDOnTap. But a worker and veteran eagle watcher at Codorus State Park believes the young bird will be just fine. The parent was delivering fish to the eaglets, who were just days away from fledging the nest, the HDOnTap spokesperson said.

The eaglet, which avid watchers of the Hanover Eagle Cam have dubbed “Star,” was bumped from the nest by the mother eagle, whom watchers have named “Liberty.” Star’s sibling and nestmate, “Stripe,” was almost knocked from the nest as well, but managed to stay inside. Star is believed to be the younger of the two eaglets.

After obtaining permission from the landowner in the area around the nest, a search party looked through the woods surrounding the tree where the nest is located, according to Karen Lippy, a worker at Codorus State Park, who posted about the search on her Facebook page. “Star is not on the ground, and is not low enough to be seen,” Lippy said in her post. “There are no distress calls. I’m sure all is well. The trees not directly below the nest are close together. So a short hop will take her from one tree to the next. “In days, she’ll be flying with the big boys, and Stripe will go after her.”