× Elizabethtown man pleads guilty to beating 16-year-old Lancaster County boy, causing his death

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 24-year-old Lancaster County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to beating a 16-year-old boy in an Elizabethtown Borough Park, causing a head injury that led to the boy’s death, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

David Skalla, of Elizabethtown, will serve eight to 16 years in prison, the DA’s Office said. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Blake Shearer.

Judge Margaret C. Miller accepted the plea and ordered the sentence.

Skalla was accused of approaching Blake at the Elizabethtown Borough Park on August 6, 2018, because the teen was playing his music too loud, according to prosecutors. He punched Shearer between one and five times, knocking him unconscious.

Shearer was taken to Hershey Medical Center, where he died of his injuries on Aug. 10, 2018.