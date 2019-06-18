Flooding remains the top concern with continuous stormy pattern!

SHOWERS AND STORMS TONIGHT: Another day of strong storms and heavy downpours is likely. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded us from a marginal risk to a slight risk for storm development, a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. While todays threat does not look impressive, we will still remain on alert. The main concern for today and really through the next couple of days remains flash flooding. With dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s, the atmosphere is VERY rich with moisture. Storms that develop will tap into that moisture and produce heavy downpours. Tonight, the best time frame for any flooding will likely be 8 PM – midnight.

FLOODING THREAT CONTINUES: Wednesday we will once again be on alert for the threat of flash flooding. The overall threat looks lower because of more isolated showers and storms, but with days of wet weather under our belts — flooding will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has us outlined in a low threat of flooding, but this still means we should keep an eye to the sky. Dew points will remain high in the coming days which means the atmosphere will still remain very moisture laden. In fact the threat of flooding really stretches all the way into Thursday with another chance for strong to severe storms.

ENDING OFF THE WEEK ON A DRY NOTE: Despite the consistent rainy pattern that we just could not shake this week, we will once again end the work week on a dry note. We have another chance for thunderstorms on Thursday, but after that a strong cold front will cross through the area drying us out as we push into Friday. Breezy winds pick up in the wake of the cold front, and temperatures are likely to be a bit below average. However, look forward to another bright end to the work week with dry weather persisting through Saturday as well!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann