FOX43 Capitol Beat – State Rep. Matt Bradford

With a state budget due by the end of June, negotiations are ongoing between Democrats and Republicans in Harrisburg.

One of the leading Democrats involved in negotiations, ranking House Appropriations chairman Rep. Matt Bradford of Montgomery County, was this week’s guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Among this week’s topics include Democrats top priorities in budget talks, including a raise in the minimum wage to $12 and eventually $15 an hour, a Pennsylvania State Police usage fee for municipalities who no longer have their own police force, adding $200 million to Pennsylvania’s public school funding, and Gov. Wolf’s “Restore PA” proposal, which would cost $4.5 billion over the next four years to improve infrastructure, fight blight, and improve broadband internet access.