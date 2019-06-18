× Harrisburg man accused of scratching, bruising 19-month-old baby in his care

HARRISBURG — Police have charged a 26-year-old Harrisburg man with aggravated assault on a victim less than six years of age and endangering the welfare of children after an investigation into injuries inflicted on a 19-month-old girl in his care.

Anthony Michael Veale, of the 200 block of Saddle Ridge Drive, was charged by Harrisburg City Police after Harrisburg Hospital reported that the victim had undergone a Sexual Assault Forensics Examination after the child was brought to the hospital on May 14.

According to police, the child suffered scratches and bruises all over her body, including an injury to her left labia, scratches on the bottom of both feet, a bruise on the top of her right ear, a scratch on the right side of her neck under the chin, multiple bruises on her scalp, bruises on the back of her neck, scratches to the upper inner part of her left thigh, and an injury to her rectal area.

The child’s mother reported that on the evening of May 13, she gave the baby a bath and went to sleep in her bed, with the baby beside her. After the child fell asleep, the mother said, she left her and went to take a shower. While she was showering, Veale was in the home to look after the baby, police say.

According to police, the child’s mother said her shower was interrupted by the sound of the baby screaming. She told police she left the shower to console the child. When she changed the baby’s diaper, she noticed the child had suffered multiple injuries and was spotting blood, police say.

Veale was charged on May 16, after a police consultation with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.