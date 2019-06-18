Lancaster County Coroner: Man’s death on Route 30 Monday was a suicide

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lancaster County Coroner has determined that the death of a man Monday on Route 30 near the New Holland overpass was a suicide, his office confirmed Tuesday.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that Brian A. Kelly, of Lancaster, died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Manheim Township Police said Kelly fell from the overpass onto a westbound lane of Route 30, and was struck by a vehicle. The incident happened at about 4:11 p.m.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for about two hours.

