Lancaster County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in Feb. 24 crash

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County man has been charged with 10 offenses, including homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI in connection to a two-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old man in February.

Abraham Richard Smith, 33, of the 1000 block of Stone Hill Road in Conestoga, is also charged with DUI (high rate of alcohol), DUI (general impairment), four counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving on the right side of the roadway, driving vehicle at safe speed, careless driving, and a restraint system violation in connection to the crash that killed Ian Gingerich on February 24.

According to police, Smith’s 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling south at a high rate of speed on the 3000 block of Safe Harbor Road at about 5:43 p.m., when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck Gingerich’s Mazda 3.

Gingerich died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries, police say.

Smith was charged on Monday after an investigation of the accident, which involved assistance from the Hempfield/Manor Crash Team. After arraignment, he was released from Lancaster County Prison after posting $150,000 bail.