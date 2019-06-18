× Lancaster woman to face felony charges after neighbor

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster woman will face felony charges in court after a judge watched a video of her beating her dog, and ordered her to stand trial.

Ashley Gaston, 28, will be tried on all charges, including aggravated cruelty to an animal.

At a preliminary hearing on June 7, testimony was presented about Gaston beating a pit bull named, “Trigger.”

A neighbor recorded video of Gaston repeatedly kicking the dog and stomping on its head before commanding her pre-teen son to also beat the dog.

As a result, the dog suffered cuts, contusions, and bruised lungs.

After watching the video of the beating at a preliminary hearing, Judge Adam Witkonis ordered Gaston face charges.