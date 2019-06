× Man accused of stealing over $5K from employer Advance Auto Parts

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 46-year-old man is accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of money and merchandise from his employer, Advance Auto Parts.

Jose Garcia has been charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, court documents show.

Swatara Township Police were alerted of the theft on May 20.

The total loss was $5,005.75.