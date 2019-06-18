× Man charged in connection with theft of 3 vehicles from West Manchester Twp.

WEST MANCHESTER TWP, York County — Police arrested a York man Sunday in connection with three vehicle thefts.

Anthony Cabrera, 18, faces two counts each of theft and criminal conspiracy to commit theft as well as a count of receiving stolen property, court documents show.

Police say three vehicles — a black Ford Sport Trac, black Honda Civic and white Chevrolet Malibu — were stolen from the 2500 block of Onyx Road Sunday between 2:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m., when they received the report. All three vehicles were unlocked with keys inside.

Officers were then advised that the Ford was located by a friend of the owner in the 200 block of Walnut Street in York City. It was found unoccupied, unlocked, and without keys.

Around 5 p.m., that same friend saw the Honda being driven around the west end of York City, according to police. An officer passed the same vehicle and a short time later, located it in an alley off of Noonan Street, just east of Pacific Avenue.

Cabrera, who was seen driving the Honda, was located by police after they broadcasted a description of the suspects.

He now faces charges.