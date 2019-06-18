More warmth and humidity on Tuesday with heavy showers and thunderstorms possible

HEAVY DOWNPOURS STILL POSSIBLE: A similar weather setup is ahead for Tuesday, and it brings more of the same unsettled weather conditions. There are some showers, perhaps a few rumbles, to start the day, with temperatures beginning in the middle to upper 60s. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue throughout the day, but they should be isolated for mostly of the timeframe. There’s still a severe weather threat too, but it’s much smaller than Monday’s risk. The primary risk is flash flooding, but some brief, strong wind gusts are a small possibility. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 2 A.M. Wednesday morning as we monitor the flooding threat. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The chance for some showers and thunderstorms remains through the night. Lows are warm and stuffy once again, with temperatures in the 60s. Some areas of fog and haze are also possible.

MORE WARMTH, HUMIDITY, STORM CHANCES: The same system wobbling back and forth over the region keeps the chance for showers and thunderstorms alive on Wednesday. It’s not as warm, and it’s still muggy. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. There’s no concern for severe weather on Wednesday despite the continued shower and thunderstorm threat. The best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms is during the afternoon and evening on Thursday. It’s warm and muggy, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll have to monitor this day for the potential of more severe weather. Conditions dry through the evening and overnight. Lows fall into the middle to upper 60s.

DRIER BUT STILL WARM WEEKEND: A break finally comes toward the end of the week and the first half of the weekend! Friday brings a return to dry conditions, with plenty of sunshine expected. Expected Temperatures to come down a bit, with the humidity levels too. Afternoon highs are in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies. Temperatures start to warm, and conditions start to turn more humid again too. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Sunday is partly sunny, with seasonable warmth and humidity in place. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday brings more warmth and humidity with the chance for showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 80s with muggy conditions.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Tuesday!