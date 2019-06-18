× New Oxford man accused of trying to fight neighbor, waving handgun

ADAMS COUNTY — Eastern Adams Regional Police have charged a 66-year-old New Oxford man with two counts of simple assault, one count of unlawfully discharging a firearm, and one count of recklessly endangering another person after he allegedly told a neighbor he wanted to fight him, then threatened him with a semi-automatic handgun.

Victor Perez was charged after an investigation of the incident, which occurred Monday at about 6:59 p.m. on the 400 block of Ling Road, according to police.

The victim told police Perez confronted him and attempted to start an altercation. The victim told Perez he did not want to fight him and returned to his home, police say.

At that point, the victim’s wife came outside to see what the commotion was. The victim told her Perez wanted to fight him, according to police.

Perez then walked onto his deck, waving a semi-automatic handgun, police say. He fired one round into the ground, according to police. The victim and his wife told police Perez continued to wave the gun around, but never pointed it directly at them.

Both people told police they feared for their lives, and went inside to call 911 and report the incident.

According to police, Perez appeared from behind a bush while the victims were speaking to an officer. He was immediately detained and searched, but police say they found no weapon on him.

Police later recovered the handgun, a Ruger SR9 with two 17-round clips lying nearby. One clip was empty, and the other contained 11 rounds, police allege. The gun was seized and entered into evidence.

Perez was placed under arrest and taken to the Eastern Adams Regional Police Department for processing. He was then transported to the Adams County Prison, where he is currently incarcerated, police say.