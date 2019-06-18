Olivia’s cooks up Miso Chicken & Broccoli over fried glass noodles

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Miso Chicken & Broccoli over fried glass noodles

(Please note: with a few easy modifications this can be a gluten free and dairy free dish)

Miso glaze

3 tbsp Rice

1/2 cup Mirin (sweetened rice wine)

2 tbsp Soy Sauce

3 cups Pineapple Juice

3 tbsp Miso (soybean miso paste)

1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic

3 tbsp fresh chopped Ginger

3 tbsp Cilantro

2 tbsp Fresh squeezed lime juice from 4 limes

1 tsp pepper flakes

2 tbsp brown sugar

Pinch pepper

In a sauce pan on high heat, bring all ingredients (except miso paste) to a boil. Then add Miso Paste and then heat back to medium & simmer until thickened approx 3-4 mins.

Fried Glass Noodles

1 lb glass noodles (rice noodles)

1/2 cup Miso glaze

1 quart Chicken Stock (clarified)

4 eggs scrambled

1 cup mushrooms- quartered

1 cup assorted colored peppers

1/2 cup scallions - chopped

1/2 cup carrots - julienned

1 tbsp garlic - chopped

3 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp poppy seeds

3 tbsp Sesame oil

1 lime- juiced

Pinch - salt

Pinch - pepper

Prepare your chicken stock & strain into container. Let set to tempur down (not to overcook noodles). Add glass noodles, allow to steep for approx 5 mins. In a wok or skillet, heat w Sesame oil, add garlic, ginger, scallions, carrots, peppers, sesame & poppy seeds, & mushrooms. Toss a few times and add the eggs. Tossing constantly w chop sticks until eggs are cooked approx 3 minutes. Toss in the lime juice & salt & pepper. Enjoy!!

Cocktails:

First official day of summer this week, so we are shaking up some innovative crush cocktails!

Black cherry crush

Three Olives Cherry Vodka

Black cherries

Grenadine

Sprite

In a glass muddle together the cherries w grenadine. Fill w ice. Add cherry vodka. Top w sprite. Cheers!!

Caribbean Crush

Blue chair bay coconut rum

Kraken dark rum

1 orange - fresh squeezed

Fresh pineapple

OJ

Pineapple juice

Cream of coconut

In a glass muddle a few fresh pineapple chunks along w the fresh squeezed orange. Add ice. Add remaining ingredients. Shake. Garnish w pineapple wedge. Cheers!!