Olivia’s cooks up Miso Chicken & Broccoli over fried glass noodles

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Miso Chicken & Broccoli over fried glass noodles
(Please note: with a few easy modifications this can be a gluten free and dairy free dish)
Miso glaze
3 tbsp Rice
1/2 cup Mirin (sweetened rice wine)
2 tbsp Soy Sauce
3 cups Pineapple Juice
3 tbsp Miso (soybean miso paste)
1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic
3 tbsp fresh chopped Ginger
3 tbsp Cilantro
2 tbsp Fresh squeezed lime juice from 4 limes
1 tsp pepper flakes
2 tbsp brown sugar
Pinch pepper
In a sauce pan on high heat, bring all ingredients (except miso paste) to a boil. Then add Miso Paste and then heat back to medium & simmer until thickened approx 3-4 mins.
Fried Glass Noodles
1 lb glass noodles (rice noodles)
1/2 cup Miso glaze
1 quart Chicken Stock (clarified)
4 eggs scrambled
1 cup mushrooms- quartered
1 cup assorted colored peppers
1/2 cup scallions - chopped
1/2 cup carrots - julienned
1 tbsp garlic - chopped
3 tbsp sesame seeds
1 tbsp poppy seeds
3 tbsp Sesame oil
1 lime- juiced
Pinch - salt
Pinch - pepper
Prepare your chicken stock & strain into container. Let set to tempur down (not to overcook noodles). Add glass noodles, allow to steep for approx 5 mins. In a wok or skillet, heat w Sesame oil, add garlic, ginger, scallions, carrots, peppers, sesame & poppy seeds, & mushrooms. Toss a few times and add the eggs. Tossing constantly w chop sticks until eggs are cooked approx 3 minutes. Toss in the lime juice & salt & pepper. Enjoy!!
Cocktails:
First official day of summer this week, so we are shaking up some innovative crush cocktails!
Black cherry crush
Three Olives Cherry Vodka
Black cherries
Grenadine
Sprite
In a glass muddle together the cherries w grenadine. Fill w ice. Add cherry vodka. Top w sprite. Cheers!!
Caribbean Crush
Blue chair bay coconut rum
Kraken dark rum
1 orange - fresh squeezed
Fresh pineapple
OJ
Pineapple juice
Cream of coconut
In a glass muddle a few fresh pineapple chunks along w the fresh squeezed orange. Add ice. Add remaining ingredients. Shake. Garnish w pineapple wedge. Cheers!!