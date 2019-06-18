× PA table games revenues increased 2.2 percent in May, Gaming Control Board says

HARRISBURG — Table games revenue for Pennsylvania in the month of May increased by 2.2 percent over the previous year, according to figures released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Table games at the state’s 12 casinos generated $76,559,198 in May 2019. In the previous year, table games revenues were at $74,908,874, the Gaming Control Board said.

At Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, table games generated $21,460,468 in May, an increase of 1.58 percent from the previous year.

When May’s table games revenue is combined with the earlier reported May slot machine revenue, total gaming revenue increased by 2.6% compared to May of last year.

Total tax revenue from table games play during May amounted to$12,310,469* with an average of 1,281 tables in daily operation statewide.

*Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue