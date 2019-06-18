× Police arrest man accused of raping child

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Dover Township man was arrested Tuesday for the alleged rape of a child.

Samuel Einsig, 35, allegedly raped the child in December 2017. The victim was 11 years old at the time.

The incident was reported to police last December.

Einsig has been charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors, court documents show.