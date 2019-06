× Police looking for man who walked away from assisted living facility in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who walked away from an assisted living facility in Hampden Township, Cumberland County.

Robert Carbaugh, 74, was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Grandon Way and Creekview Road.

He was wearing a red shirt and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information should contact Cumberland County – Department of Public Safety at 717-238-9676.