Police searching for runaway teen girl in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a runaway teen girl.

Shaleya Smalls, 16, departed her home on June 8 around 10:30 p.m.

She was seen near the Fuel Up gas station on Philadelphia Avenue in Chambersburg on June 9 and 11.

Then, on June 17, Smalls was seen at the Chambersburg Aquatic Center.

She is described as a black girl who stands approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs 135 pounds.

If anyone sees Smalls or has information as to her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.