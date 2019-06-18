Police searching for suspect who allegedly purchased $25,000 in merchandise in identity theft scheme

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the woman they say obtained a duplicate driver’s license and opened a credit car to purchase about $25,000 in merchandise from various businesses.

On May 6, police received a report of an identity theft that occurred in the 900 block of Fountain Avenue in Manheim Township.

The above pictured suspect was able to obtain a duplicate PA Driver’s License in the name of the victim, and proceeded to open a credit card and purchased about $25,000 in merchandise from various businesses across Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware from April 24 to May 7.

The suspect also rented a U-Haul truck in New Jersey using the victim’s name, but then failed to return the vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a white woman with what appears to be a tattoo below her left shoulder.

Any person knowing the identity of this female should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401,