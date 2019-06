DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Paxton Township Police are trying to find a suspect accused of burglary and false imprisonment in connection to an incident that occurred on the 4200 block of Society Park Court in Harrisburg.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert B. Enoch, 40, in connection to the incident, police say. But Enoch’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information on Enoch is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police Det. Dan Smeck at (717) 554-1341.