Police seek man accused of robbing woman who had pulled over with car trouble in Windsor Township

YORK COUNTY — York Area Regional Police are searching for a male suspect accused of a strong-arm robbery Monday morning on Bahns Mill Road in Windsor Township.

According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old East Prospect woman, had pulled her vehicle to the side of the road to check on a tire when the suspect approached in a Honda sedan and pulled over to assist her. He allegedly asked the woman if she needed help, then asked “Do you have cash to pay me?”

Police say the victim attempted to get back into her car when the suspect grabbed her, took her purse, went through it, and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled in his vehicle, heading on Bahns Mill Road toward Delta Road (Route 74).

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, standing about five feet, eight inches tall, with short hair, no facial hair, and a thin build. He was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with gray or white lettering on it, police say.

The suspect’s vehicle was a blue Honda four-door sedan, with four or five bumper stickers on it. The car had Pennsylvania registration, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect please call the York Area Regional Police Department at 717-

741-1259 or leave a tip on http://www.yorkcountycrimestoppers.org.