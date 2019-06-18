Royer’s Stems Hunger to kick off this weekend

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Royer’s annual food drive to benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Helping Harvest will kick off this weekend.

The drive, known as Royer’s Stems Hunger, will run from June 22 through July 6.

For each nonperishable food item donated, those donors will receive a free carnation, up to a maximum of six carnations per visit. Donations may be dropped off at any Royer’s store during normal business hours.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Woody Felty from Royer’s stopped by the set to offer more on the event.