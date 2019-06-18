“Save our Police” rally happening Tuesday in support of Southwestern Regional Police Department

YORK COUNTY — A rally is set to take place Tuesday in York County in hopes of preventing the separation of North Codorus Township from the regional police.

North Codorus Township plans to separate from the Southwestern Regional Police Department because of high costs. The township pays about one million dollars per year for coverage.

The regional police also provide coverage for Heidelberg Township, Manheim Township and Spring Grove.

Organizers of the rally say they will encourage North Codorus Township to reconsider their decision to separate.

The rally will begin at 6:00PM on the grounds of the North Codorus Township building located at 1986 Stoverstown Road in Spring Grove.

Heidelberg Township, Manheim Township and Spring Grove residents are encouraged to attend.

Supervisors are scheduled for a meeting at 7:00PM where residents are encouraged to respectfully share their opinions on the separation.

Starting January 1st, 2020 North Codorus Township will separate from the Southwestern Regional Police Department.

In March, the department gave all four municipalities a proposed budget that would have decreased staff and cut hours. This would have been a 25% reduction in costs and a savings of about $280,000 for North Codorus Township.

North Codorus rejected the proposal saying they still planned to part ways.

If they still decide to separate from the regional police department, North Codorus Township could be forced to pay a one million dollar fine.