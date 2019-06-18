× Shania Twain announces new Las Vegas residency

Shania Twain is headed back to Sin City.

The singing star has announced a Las Vegas residency called, “Let’s Go!”

The show will kick off December 6 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

This is the second time the Twain has had a concert residency in Vegas. She performed her “Still the One” series at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two years before it ended in 2014.

Twain is one of the best-selling female country artists of all time. She rose to fame with her second studio album, “The Woman in Me” in 2005, which features several of her hits like the Grammy-winning song, “Any Man of Mine.”

Her third album, “Come on Over” in 1997 became widely successful, selling 40 million copies and generating more hits, including “You’re Still the One,” “From This Moment On” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.”

The album earned her four Grammy Awards. Her most recent album, “Now,” released in 2017.

Twain’s new residency is scheduled to run through 2020 and tickets go on sale June 21.