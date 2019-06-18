× Sprouts Farmers Market recalls 16oz bags of organic and conventional frozen spinach due to potential Listeria contamination

PHOENIX, AZ — Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling conventional and organic 16oz bags of Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach because of a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA says. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Sprouts is recalling the following products:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package

The product were distributed to 19 states, including Pennsylvania.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this product to date.

The recall is due to random sampling which revealed the finished products contained the bacteria. Sprouts Farmers Market has removed all affected product from its retail stores. In addition, Sprouts is conducting an internal investigation with National Frozen Foods to ensure all food safety standards and being met and enforced.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the stores for a full refund of the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 (888) 577-7688 from 5 am to 2 pm EST.