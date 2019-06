× State Police: Pellet or BB gun fired multiple times at moving horse and buggy

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating an incident in Salisbury Township in which a pellet or BB gun was fired multiple times at a moving horse and buggy.

Six family members were inside the buggy around 9 p.m. Sunday when it occurred, according to State Police.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Lancaster.