× Taco Bell to give away free Doritos Locos Tacos today for NBA Finals promotion

If you’re looking for lunch or dinner today, Taco Bell has you covered.

Today (Tuesday, June 18), everyone in the United States can get one free Doritos Locos Taco at any Taco Bell location from 2-6 p.m.

The giveaway is tied to the “Steal a Taco” giveaway, in which the Golden State Warriors “stole” a road victory against the Toronto Raptors in this year’s NBA Finals.

Despite grabbing that victory, the Warriors lost to the Raptors in six games.

As a consolation prize, maybe the team will enjoy a free Doritos Locos Taco.