York man accused of stealing purse off outdoor table at White Rose Bar and Grill

Posted 1:41 PM, June 18, 2019, by

YORK — A 27-year-old York man has been charged with theft after police say he grabbed a woman’s purse off an outdoor table at the White Rose Bar and Grill and attempted to flee on a bicycle Monday night in York.

Azeem Washington was taken into custody after a York City Police detective who was driving by the scene noticed the commotion and pursued, taking Washington into custody about a block away.

Washington was still holding the victim’s purse when he was captured, police say.

The victim’s belongings were returned intact, according to police.

The incident happened around 5:11 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.