York man accused of stealing purse off outdoor table at White Rose Bar and Grill

YORK — A 27-year-old York man has been charged with theft after police say he grabbed a woman’s purse off an outdoor table at the White Rose Bar and Grill and attempted to flee on a bicycle Monday night in York.

Azeem Washington was taken into custody after a York City Police detective who was driving by the scene noticed the commotion and pursued, taking Washington into custody about a block away.

Washington was still holding the victim’s purse when he was captured, police say.

The victim’s belongings were returned intact, according to police.

The incident happened around 5:11 p.m.