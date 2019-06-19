× Actress Kate Flannery’s scheduled visit to York Revolution game Saturday postponed, team says

YORK — Due to a family medical emergency, actress Kate Flannery’s scheduled appearance at PeoplesBank Park Saturday as part of the York Revolution’s “The Office Night” celebration has been postponed.

Flannery played Meredith Palmer on the American version of the hit TV show.

The rest of Saturday night’s festivities will proceed as planned, the team announced Wednesday.

“The York Revolution and all of our fans send our best wishes to Kate and her family during this very difficult time,” Revolution President Eric Menzer said. “Kate is clearly devastated to miss this opportunity to meet her York-area fans, but she has graciously offered to work with us to try to find a make-up date that works with her schedule and ours.”

Other activities for the game, including the pre-game 0.5K York Revolution Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure, the character look-alike contest for a trip to Scranton, the hand sanitizer giveaway presented by WellSpan Health, and the auction of game-worn, Dwight Shrute-inspired jerseys presented by PSECU to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, will still happen, the team said.

The game will be followed by fireworks launched from center field, presented by Mid Atlantic Industrial Equipment.

Menzer urged Revolution fans to keep Flannery and her family in their thoughts and to watch the team’s website, www.yorkrevolution.com, and social media for any updates regarding the potential make-up visit.