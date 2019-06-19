× California man accused of having sex with 15-year-old Dauphin County girl he’d met online

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 20-year-old California man has been charged with statutory sexual assault and other offenses after police say he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

Terrence Edwin Andrew Leonard is accused of traveling from California to Dauphin County to have sex with the girl, who he met online, according to Lower Paxton Township Police. He allegedly had sex with the girl at her residence on the 100 block of Joya Circle on Monday, police say.

Both Leonard and the victim admitted to having sex, according to police.

In addition to statutory sexual assault, Leonard is charged with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, police say.

Leonard was taken into custody on Monday and arraigned. He is incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison on $30,000 bail.