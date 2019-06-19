× Carlisle Police seek bank robbery suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

The incident occurred at PNC Bank on Noble Boulevard in Carlisle around 4:48 p.m. Wednesday.

It was reported that the suspect showed the grip of a handgun that was tucked into his waistband to a teller while he demanded money.

Following the robbery, the suspect fled on foot. He was last seen heading eastbound on Noble Boulevard toward South Hanover Street, according to police.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.