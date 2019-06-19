× College students used baseball bat to put duck ‘out of its misery’, police say

Former student baseball players at an Alabama community college are accused of pulling a duck from a campus pond and beating it with a bat.

Following a party, Thomas “Landon” Grant and Jacob Frye allegedly beat the white Muscovy duck found on the campus of Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City before putting it in a bag at a nearby apartment.

One of the pair allegedly then beat the duck further in an attempt to “put it out of its misery” before dumping the animal in a wooded area, per Fox News.

A coach who soon after learned of the May 5th incident found the duck alive, Detective Robert Oliver says, per AL.com. It was then euthanized.

Grant, 19, was booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail on May 31 before posting $5,000 bond. Now living in Georgia, Frye, also 19, surrendered to Alexander City Police on Friday. Both are charged with aggravated animal cruelty. (Elsewhere in Alabama, deputies rescued an “attack squirrel” that had been fed meth.)

