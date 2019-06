× Coroner called to crash on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash on Interstate 81 South in Hampden Township, State Police confirm.

Authorities were dispatched to the crash at mile marker 60 just before 3:45 p.m., PennDOT says.

The crash involved a motorcycle, according to State Police.

Vehicles are being rerouted at Exit 61 (Wertzville Road).