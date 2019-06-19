× Event officials: Mechanicsburg’s Jubilee Day expected to go on as planned despite weather forecast

MECHANICSBURG — In spite of Thursday’s ominous weather forecast, Jubilee Day will be held as planned, event officials said Wednesday on Facebook.

In a statement on Jubilee Day’s official Facebook account, officials said:

“We have been receiving many inquiries in regards to tomorrow’s Jubilee Day schedule. “We have consulted with the meteorologists of local news stations in regards to the potential weather possibility. At this point, and under the guidance of the Borough’s Emergency Management, the event is STILL ON (maybe wet now and then). “We remain in constant contact with Nate Wardle (Borough of Mechanicsburg Emergency Management Coordinator/Certified Meteorologist), Roger Ciecierski (Borough Manger), Chief Myers (Police Chief) and Chief Neff (Fire Chief). With their guidance, information, and suggestion as provided by NOAA, NWS, and PEMA, the timetable for the event will be taken into consideration over the next several hours, however, it is looking like the show will go on!! If there is any change in schedule, we will post here!”