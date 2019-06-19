Flooding threat continues with storms through Thursday, quieting down Friday

HEADING INTO THURSDAY: Off-and-on spotty showers and storms persist through the afternoon. Highs in the low-80s will be the norm under otherwise partly cloudy skies. A stronger, brief period of storms passes through just after sunset with a burst of energy in the area. They could be strong, but are not expected to be severe. Skies stay cloudy overnight with another humid start out the door Thursday morning. Lows dip into the upper-60s.

THURSDAY SEVERE WEATHER: There is a risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon. On a scale of 1-to-5, the yellow-shaded region encompassing Central PA is at a 2. As the stationary front draped over us for several days finally gets its act together, strong-to-severe storms will develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Our main concern will be flash flooding and gusty winds. Small hail and the chance for tornadoes will be present as well. Lingering showers will persist with cloudy skies through early Friday morning, but we dry out heading into the weekend.

FINISHING THE WORK WEEK: The first day of Summer is also the first mostly dry day of the work week, ironically finishing the work week. Breezy conditions on the back side of the storm system will continue through much of the day, but that will be our biggest complaint. Humidity values will dip back into the comfortable range with highs in the low-80s with otherwise partly-to-mostly sunny skies. But, it’s all for not, as humidity values increase over the weekend before thunderstorm chances early next week. The weekend, though, is mostly dry.

